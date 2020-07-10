VANTAGE, Wash. - Heads up for drivers who are planning to cross the Vantage Bridge this weekend.
Crews are working to repair a 3x5 inch hole in the right eastbound lane of the bridge deck that emerged on Friday, July 10, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The right lane will remain closed with an estimated reopening date of Sunday, July 12, as concrete needs to cure. The hole is in an area where a project is currently underway to repair the pavement and the spot had been scheduled to be repaved later in the summer.
Significant delays are expected and drivers are asked to, if possible, please avoid the area or travel later at night or earlier in the day. Drivers are also asked to slow down and stay alert for crews working on the repair.
