Spanish emergency services are working Thursday to rescue a toddler who has been trapped in a well since Sunday, January 13.
The boy's father said the two-year-old boy was seen falling into the well as his family walked through a private estate in southern Spain.
Among debris pulled out of the well, rescuers found hair, which DNA tests confirmed belonged to the child. No signs of life have been detected.
Emergency services are using cameras to try to locate the child but said access was difficult, with soil partially blocking the well, which is just ten inches wide and over 300 feet deep.
Spanish police said members of a Swedish firm which helped locate the 33 Chilean miners rescued after 69 days underground more than seven years ago arrived on Tuesday to help in the rescue operation.
Alternative routes were being studied and officials said they were working to dig a tunnel next to the well, adding that such work could take at least another two days.