SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane Regional Emergency Communications (SREC) is reporting a staggering increase in calls to Crime Check compared with this time last year.
According to SREC, during May 2020, Crime Check completed 6,583 reports, supplementals and tip sheets, which is an increase of 55% from May 2019.
Crime Check also completed 2,607 fraud reports during the month of May, an increase of 1,147% compared to May 2019. Between May 11 and May 29, Crime Check averaged 131 fraud reports per day.
Crime Check typically averages about 7-9 fraud reports per day. So far in June, Crime Check is averaging about 25 per day. However, that number is starting to trend downward. They are still projected to write about 1,100 more reports than June 2019.
