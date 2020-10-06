SPOKANE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest are asking the public for help identifying suspects that are possibly involved in causing over $100,000 worth of damages at a construction site.
According to Crime Stoppers, the damage was done at a construction site at the end of Scenic lane south of Columbia drive, which is north of Camp Sekani Park.
The Spokane County Investigate Unit asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS or going to www.p3tips.com.
