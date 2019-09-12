Watch again

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect in a Post Falls Lotto ticket theft case.

Crime Stoppers says on Sunday, July 28 around 2 p.m., a woman used stolen credit cards to purchase a large amount of lottery tickets from a Post Falls convenience store. She then cashed in the lottery tickets at several locations in Post Falls.

She was reported to be driving a silver 4-door passenger vehicle, possibly a 2006 Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or suspect vehicle should call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or go to www.p3tips.com. Tipsters do not have to give their name to collect the cash reward.

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is a civilian organization that promotes public safety by paying cash rewards for information that solves crimes. It is not affiliated with law enforcement. Full Disclosure of reward requirements is available at http://www.crimestoppersinlandnorthwest.org.