SPOKANE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a reward for information on two suspects wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery and assault. They should be considered armed and dangerous.
Spokane Valley Major Crimes and Investigative Unit detectives believe the suspects committed these crimes during what appears to have been a drug deal.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Spokane Valley deputies responded to reports of gunshots and a bloody man at a home in the 900 block of N. Calvin on Christmas night.
When they arrived, deputies were met by an angry homeowner who yelled at them to get the victim out of his home.
Deputy Derek McNall followed a blood trail into the home and found the 27-year-old victim lying on the living room floor with blood on his face. The leg of his jeans was soaked with blood from the knee down and he was showing signs of shock. Deputy McNall applied a tourniquet to try and stop the victim's severe bleeding.
The victim initially told deputies he met with another man to buy an iPhone from Craigslist and he was attacked, stabbed and pistol-whipped after getting into the man's car. As the victim fled on foot, he said he heard several gunshots but wasn't shot. He was taken to the hospital for continued care.
On December 26, Major Crimes Detective Mike Ricketts also interviewed the victim in the hospital. The victim said again that he'd been meeting a guy to buy an iPhone from a Craigslist ad and got into his car. But this time he said that he'd noticed another man in the seat behind the driver.
The victim said the men asked him if he had the money and he showed them his pouch and a large amount of cash. The victim said the man in the back seat then put a rope or something around his neck so he couldn't breathe. Another man then opened the car door and pointed a pistol at him while another stabbed him. The victim said he was pistol-whipped and the gun went off during the struggle but he didn't think anyone was shot. He said he was eventually able to break free and run to a nearby home.
Eventually, the victim admitted he had lied and explained that he'd really met the three suspects to buy heroin. He'd brought a .957 revolver with him, tucked into his waistband. He said that a suspect grabbed the gun when he got in the car and began hitting him with it. The pistol went off during a struggle and the victim said he was stabbed by one of the other suspects. He eventually knocked the man with the gun to the ground and ran. He heard gunshots as he ran away but was not shot.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the victim's version of the incidents continued to change and he eventually became uncooperative, refused to answer additional questions and said he didn't want to pursue charges. He was later released from the hospital.
Through the investigation, detectives identified the three suspects as 38-year-old Nicholas Foss, 27-year-old Justin Rounds and 26-year-old Kody Scott.
On Thursday, January 2, Spokane Valley Patrol deputies and SVIU detectives took Scott into custody on a warrant for attempted murder.
At this time, Foss and Rounds have not been arrested and investigators are looking for tips from the public to help find them.
It's not known if any of the suspects were hurt during the incident. It remains an active investigation and additional charges are possible.
Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS or by going to www.p3tips.com. Tipsters don't have to give their name to collect the cash reward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.