Crime Stoppers offering reward as detectives investigate electronics theft in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward in an effort to help detectives investigate the theft of thousands of dollars worth of electronics in the Spokane Valley.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, on March 23, loss prevention employees at the Fred Meyer on Sprague in Spokane Valley reported the theft of six Apple iPads and two Apple iPods.

The suspect was captured on store surveillance video entering the store at approximately 4:20 p.m.. He was able to access a locked electronics case without causing any damage. He gathered up the devices, totaling nearly $6,000, and left without paying.

Investigators know that pictures taken from the surveillance video aren't clear, but believe anyone who knows the suspect will recognize him and his tattoos.

Police encourage anyone with information on the suspect to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or go to www.p3tips.com. Tipsters don't have to give their name to collect the reward.