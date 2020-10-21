Crime Stoppers offering reward for help in identifying attempted murder suspect

SPOKANE, WA- Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a reward to anyone who can assist Spokane Police Detectives in identifying the woman in this photo.
Police say she is wanted in connected to an attempted murder/drive-by shooting which occurred in North Spokane on August 5th, 2020. She is described as a female in her 40s or 50s, somewhere between 5'3 and 5'8, with a significant scar on the back of her upper left arm/shoulder. She is also a smoker.
Anyone with information regarding to this suspect are asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or go online to www.p3tips.com. You do not have to give your identity to collect the cash reward.
Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is a civilian organization that promotes public safety by paying cash rewards for information that solves crimes. It is not affiliated with law enforcement. Full Disclosure of reward requirements is available at http://www.crimestoppersinlandnorthwest.org
