The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Task Force is looking for the public's help in locating a burglary suspect.
Kyle R. Craig, 26, is wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary. He is described as 6’2” with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Crime Stoppers fugitives are wanted criminal suspects who are avoiding capture by police. This makes them potentially dangerous, and they should only be contacted by law enforcement professionals.
Persons with information regarding the whereabouts of this fugitive should call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or go to www.p3tips.com. Tipsters do not have to give their name to collect the cash fugitive reward.
