SPOKANE VALLEY - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest are offering a cash reward for information regarding the armed robbery of a doughnut shop.
Spokane Valley deputies responded to the business late Friday, April 12. Employees reported the suspect entered pointing a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.
No one was hurt, but according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, employees were extremely frightened for their lives and felt they could have been shot at any moment.
The suspect was dressed in all black, including gloves, black hoodie and a mask, which covered his face except for a strip across his eyes and nose.
Due to the small amount of the suspect's skin that was exposed and his voice, he's believed to be a white man, generally described as 5'11" - 6'01" and about 180 to 200 pounds.
Deputies searched the area along with Deputy Hunt and his partner K9 Gunner, but were not able to find the suspect.
Anyone with information could now receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or going to www.p3tips.com. Tipsters do not have to give their name to collect the cash reward.