SPOKANE - Crime Stoppers detectives are offering a reward for information regarding an attempted robbery in Brownes Addition two weeks ago.
Police say an attempted robbery took place around 3:00 am on March 18 on Poplar.
Three men around 18-years-old and a woman confronted two people and tried taking their valuables before knocking them to the ground and assaulting them.
While the two victims suffered significant injuries, the four suspects remain unknown.
Police describe them as driving a silver Kia Soul or similar car.
The first suspect is described as a white 18-year-old, over six feet tall, skinny, wearing a White Sox hat and diamond earrings. The second suspect is described as either Hispanic or light skinned African American with big frizzy hair. The third suspected is described as possibly a light skinned African American woman who was short, of medium build and "big frizzy hair."
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or go to http://www.p3tips.com. Tipsters do not have to give their name to collect the cash reward.