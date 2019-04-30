Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of an arson suspect from a vehicle fire in Coeur d'Alene earlier this month.
An unknown person set a vehicle on fire on April 12, 2019, around 2:30 a.m. that was parked on the road in the 200 block of N. 10th St.
The organization believes gasoline was poured on the vehicle, as a pour was leading into the alleyway. After the gasoline was ignited, investigators believe the suspect fled eastbound in the alleyway. Crime Stoppers says this appears to be an isolated incident and believe it is a targeted attack.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS or by going to www.p3tips.com. You are not required to give your name in order to collect the cash reward for tips.
Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is a civilian organization that promotes public safety by paying cash rewards for information that solves crimes. It is not affiliated with law enforcement.