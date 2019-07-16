Law enforcement says areas of Washington and Northern Idaho are experiencing a seasonal crime spike of shootings.
KHQ has brought you coverage of numerous shootings throughout Washington and Northern Idaho since the start of July. Those include shootings in downtown Spokane, the Wandermere area, Coeur d’Alene, the Hillyard Skatepark area, Spokane Valley and others. The Spokane Police Department says they tend to see a spike in crime once summer hits. The department says the warmer weather encourages more people to go out and get together in large groups, and that can lead to trouble.
SPD says the recent shootings don’t appear to be linked. SPD sergeant Terry Preuninger says It looks like the region is experiencing a seasonal jump in crime, and overall, that is not an unusual trend.
"You could have an increase of shootings say in August,” Preuninger said. “If we were to go look from year to year to year to year we'd probably see different spikes like this but probably not at the exact same time and not in the same locations."
SPD and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office release a map of different crimes in the region. The map includes aggravated assaults, but the Spokane Police Department says it would be difficult to determine an exact number of how many involve firearms or shootings. The Spokane Police Department releases weekly crime stat updates, but those also track aggravated assaults as a broad category.
The Spokane Police Department says it is pushing back against the spike with its usual investigations, but it also uses the Regional Safe Street Task Force when necessary. The force is made up of federal and local law enforcement, and has the power to cross state lines to help other departments.