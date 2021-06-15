SPOKANE, Wash. - A living facility employee is facing criminal charges from the Washington State Attorney General for the death of a 64-year-old woman. In 2019, the woman died several hours after drinking a large quantity of vinegar.
According to the office of Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Fikirte Aseged is charged with third-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
According to court documents, Asegad was one of the caregivers for the 64-year-old Marion Wilson. He was instructed to prepare a solution for the woman to drink prior to a colonoscopy. According to the court documents, Asegad allegedly gave the woman cleaning vinegar instead of preparing the solution.
Wilson was receiving care at an Aacres facility for two years before she died on February 27, 2019.