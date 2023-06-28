SPOKANE, Wash. — Alexander Borys Mischenko of Priest River, Idaho, was sentenced on Tuesday to three years of probation and a fine of $12,060 for criminal violation of the Clean Air Act in connection with an asbestos contamination in 2018.
In October 2017, Mischenko and his company, Buck Creek Sales, signed a contract to take down an industrial building located in North Spokane called "Building 5". Part of that contract included funding to commission an asbestos survey.
Asbestos is a naturally-occurring mineral that was commonly used to construct buildings prior to 1980. However, after asbestos was linked to dangerous lung conditions, it was banned entirely from construction.
According to court documents, a certified asbestos inspector surveyed Building 5 and found a significant amount of asbestos-containing material. Mischenko received a copy of that survey and decided to take matters into his own hands.
Mischenko, who is not a licensed asbestos contractor, cut the asbestos-containing material off of a pipe and disposed of the pipe. He then placed it into 14 unsealed sacks and one open-top wooden crate, and moved it all into a nearby building.
These actions released significant quantities of asbestos fibers into the air and onto the floor.
“The defendant was responsible for the safe – and legal – removal of material containing asbestos,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Benjamin Carr of EPA’s criminal enforcement program in Washington. “The defendant has been sentenced for doing just the opposite and put workers and the general public at risk.”
Mischenko was sentenced to three years of federal probation and is prohibited from engaging in any asbestos-related work. The $12,060 fine was assigned to ensure that Mischenko did not financially benefit from his misconduct.