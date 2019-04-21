SPOKANE, Wash. - A criminal investigation is underway as Spokane Police search for a father and young son.
8-year-old Brenden Hall was last seen on April 19. Police say his father, Anthony Hall, took custody of him from Brenden's mother in the 2100 block of W. Fairview Avenue.
Police say Anthony is legally allowed to be in custody of Brenden at this time, but they are still actively searching them after family shared concerns on social media.
Police say initial reports were that Anthony was in possession of a firearm when taking custody of Brenden and there may be an ongoing custody dispute between Anthony and Brenden's mother.
As of now, Anthony is not in violation of anything, according to police.
Spokane Police are actively searching for Brenden to ensure he is not in danger and are hoping for a peaceful and immediate resolution. Police have also been in contact with Brenden's mother.
They are believed to be traveling in a 1978 Sportsman RV. There is no further description of the motor home available.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.