PULLMAN, Wash. - As Pullman wakes up Saturday morning, with families emerging from their RVs in the tailgate lot, the party slowly begins for the first football Saturday of the 2022 season.
The Washington State University (WSU) Cougars are back on the Palouse, with crimson and grey waving in the wind.
“When you come down the hill to Pullman, you just get this energy almost butterflies in your stomach that you’re back,” a WSU alum said.
Cougar Football Saturdays bring Cougs of all ages to the rolling hills of the Palouse; everyone starts running home to Pullman when game day rolls around.
“We’ve always come back for football games ever since the kids were little," WSU Alum Ron Claudon said. “It’s just something that we look forward to, it’s a special time.”
Claudon graduated from WSU in 1982. He met his wife there.
“Well, we were set up on a blind date and here we are 40 years later,” Claudon said.
40 years later, their three kids are now WSU graduates, as well.
As time ticks by and life goes on, the memories and energy of being a Coug never die.
“We always try to pretend like we’re college students again when we come back,” Claudon said.
Until those years start to kick you in the butt.
“Sometimes when we have to go to bed at 10 p.m., we realize maybe we aren’t college students anymore, but we have fun trying,” Claudon laughed.
The three F’s: Family, Friends, and Football. That is what Cougar Football Saturdays are all about.
“Kickoff is my favorite," a WSU alum said. “Just that atmosphere and the feeling of the crowd, the excitement, we love it.”
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, as WSU Cougars and University of Idaho Vandals roll into Martin Stadium for the decades-long tradition, Battle of the Palouse!
WSU President Kirk Schulz is always proud to hold such a high role at WSU, but on days like Saturday, he is especially excited to wake up and be a Coug at Martin Stadium.
“And you get to look up and see the students and everybody, and hear the noise, there’s not a better feeling in Washington I can tell you that,” Schulz said.
The crowd, the lights, the music, the sound of football being played, it brings life to Pullman. And as touchdowns are scored Saturday night, this small college town will erupt, and memories will be made.
“It's a busy September here in Pullman, which excites all of us,” WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun said.
Win or lose, Cougs will always support Cougs.