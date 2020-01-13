PULLMAN, Wash. - The Interfraternity Council at Washington State University said that it has become clear that change has to happen in the Greek Community and are now taking steps to make that happen.
The IFC directly cited the death of WSU freshman Sam Martinez as the impetus for this change. The FIC Development Initiative is a document that that they say serves "as an initial step forward, but by no means is a finalized solution."
As part of the initiative, the IFC said they will review candidate conduct records, and assess membership on academic and behavioral performances. They will also provide chapters with metrics on police interactions with their chapters.
Chapters cannot conduct new member activities until a new list of requirements are met, including meeting with the IFC Executive Vice President, providing an outline of all new member education activities, attending Greek Leadership Camps, a new member program.
They said that no Big-Little event may have any alcohol. It's been reported that Sam Martinez took part in a Big-Little event, in which there was alcohol, the night before his death. Each chapter will also be required to host an in-house risk management and alcohol education program with a speaker, and members must provide proof of attendance through photo evidence.
IFC has extended the suspension of social events that permit alcohol until January 27. IFC will also host a meeting with WSU president Dr. Kirk Schulz to identify changes that need to be made before coming off social suspension.
You can read the entire initiative HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.