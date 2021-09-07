NORTH IDAHO - The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare (IDHW) has activated Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) in North Idaho due to a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Hospitals and health care systems impacted:
PANHANDLE (PHD1):
- Benewah Community Hospital
- Bonner General Hospital
- Boundary Community Hospital
- Kootenai Health
- Shoshone Medical Center
NORTH CENTRAL (PHD2):
- Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics
- Gritman Medical Center
- St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary’s Hospitals & Clinics
- Syringa Hospital & Clinics
When CSC is in place, people who need medical care may experience care that's different from what they expect. For example, IDHW said patients admitted to the hospital might find that hospital beds are not available, or are in repurposed rooms (ie. a conference room) or that needed equipment isn't available.
“We have reached an unprecedented and unwanted point in the history of our state. We have taken so many steps to avoid getting here, but yet again we need to ask more Idahoans to choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," Gov. Brad Little said. "More Idahoans need to choose to receive the vaccine so we can minimize the spread of the disease and reduce the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, many of which involve younger Idahoans and are preventable with safe and effective vaccines."
For more information about CSC, click here.