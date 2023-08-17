  • Photo Credit: Olivia Casto

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Flag warning will remain in place Friday for critical fire danger. 

Friday does look to be our windiest day, with gust expected to approach 25-40mph and relative humidity levels in the teens. Friday's highs will be cooler dropping into the upper 80s and low 90s with overnight lows in the mid 50s. 

We will likely see hazy conditions stick around through the weekend and the chance for some very scattered showers and thunderstorms expected by the second half of the weekend, with the most likely chance for rain Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday. 

Our cooling trend continues into next week, with daytime highs that will gradually trend down into the low to mid 80's with overnight lows in the 50's through the weekend and into next week. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!