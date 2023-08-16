Weather Alert

...Gusty winds and dry conditions Thursday and Friday... .The ridge responsible for the current heat wave will begin to break down Thursday and weaken considerably Friday with the passage of a dry cold front. It will remain very hot and dry on Thursday with a noticeable increase in west to southwest winds Thursday afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will cool roughly 10 degrees on Friday with widespread breezy to gusty conditions. Winds will remain from the west and southwest shifting to the northwest in north-central Washington Friday evening. Despite cooler temperatures, the airmass on Friday will remain very dry with very low humidity levels. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR ALL OF EASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR ALL OF EASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 10 AM to 9 PM PDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades (Zone 696), Fire Weather Zone 697 East Portion of North Cascades National Park/Lake Chelan National Recreation Area (Zone 697), Fire Weather Zone 698 East Washington North Cascades (Zone 698), Fire Weather Zone 699 Okanogan Highlands and Kettle Mountains (Zone 699), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 18 percent in the valleys and 18 to 28 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Any new or existing fires will have the potential to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...High risk for heat-related illnesses for much of the population, pets, and livestock, especially with extended outdoor exposure. High temperatures of 94 to 104 expected. Limited relief at night with low temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Prolonged exposure to heat can result in heat stroke and heat exhaustion. This type of heat will be dangerous to anyone without proper hydration or adequate cooling. For those without air conditioning, living spaces can become deadly during the afternoon and evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For more information on how to protect yourself and your loved ones, please visit heat.gov. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed. &&