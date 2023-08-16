Leslie Lowe

One more day of upper 90's and triple digit heat with our excessive heat warnings and advisories set to expire at 11pm Thursday. 

National weather service has issued a Red Flag warning for critical fire danger Thursday and Friday.  Winds will begin to pick up ahead of a dry cold front pushing through the Inland Northwest.  Friday does look to be our windiest day, with gust expected to approach 25-30mph.  Daytime highs Friday will drop into the low 90's with overnight lows in the mid 50's. 

For those looking for some relief from the heat, you are in LUCK!  Daytime highs will gradually cool into the 80's with overnight lows in the 50's through the weekend and into next week.  In addition, there are some very scattered showers expected by the second half of the weekend, with the most likely chance for rain Sunday night into Monday. 

