Today critical fire weather conditions will be in place for Ellensburg down to Yakima, therefore a Red Flag Warning is in place beginning at 4pm until 8pm tonight. Low relative humidity in the teens to low 20's combined with breezy winds with gusts around 30mph will promote rapid fire spread for any new or existing fires.
As we head into tomorrow a Fire Weather Watch will be in place Saturday afternoon to evening for much of Eastern as well as Central Washington. We are anticipating critical fire weather conditions to take place including breezy winds up to 25mph as well as gusts up to 35mph. Humidity is looking low too, from the upper teens to mid 20's. We will keep a close eye on this to see if it is upgraded to a Red Flag Warning.