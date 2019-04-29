Crocs now can come with a fanny pack!

However you wear your Crocs, you can now store small items in them as well.
The infamous Crocs are teaming up with Beams to bring you Crocs with fanny packs.
Giving shoe fanatics all the comfort and style of the original Crocs, but now with a place to store your keys, cash, cards, or other personal items.
If pockets aren't your thing, and bags weigh you down, the zippered pack attached to your shoes might just be the go-to move for your summer street and festival style.
Or mow the lawn in them. Or wear them on your trip from the bed to the fridge in the middle of the night to get a glass of pickle juice.
If you'd like to buy a pair, CLICK HERE.