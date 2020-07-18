Riverfront Park served as the gathering place for a Law Enforcement Support Rally on Saturday.
A crowd circled the park's clock tower with blue line flags and signs saying "we stand with Spokane law enforcement." Many of the event's speakers were actually arrested by police in the past for various reasons. Several said the officers they encountered changed the trajectory of their lives.
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich also addressed attendees on topics ranging from the daily dangers law enforcement officers face to the state of our nation to his challenge for activists. He said there are two sides to the wave of activism sweeping across the country.
"You have the African Americans that righteously should be angry about what happened to Mr. Floyd. We all should be angry about what happened to Mr. Floyd. That was inexcusable," Knezovich said. "The problem is that righteous cause has been hijacked by a bunch of anarchists that... they don't care about that African American community. They care about their agenda."
Knezovich said the Spokane community and the nation need to become unified and encourages local activists to use their voices for that goal.
