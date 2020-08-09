Weather Alert

...LOW HUMIDITY VALUES EXPECTED TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING POTENTIALLY COMBINING WITH WINDY CONDITIONS... A DRY COLD FRONT WILL INCREASE WINDS ACROSS EASTERN WASHINGTON TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THE COMBINATION OF BREEZY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS AND DRY VEGETATION MAY LEAD TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR FOR ANY NEW OR EXISTING FIRES. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A LARGE PORTION OF EASTERN WASHINGTON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE WEATHER ZONE 673 EAST WASHINGTON NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN (ZONE 673), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 674 EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 676 EAST WASHINGTON SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 676), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 677 EAST WASHINGTON CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 677) AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 684 EAST WASHINGTON OKANOGAN/METHOW VALLEYS (ZONE 684). * WINDS: WEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 30 TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITIES: 10 TO 21 PERCENT. * IMPACTS: THE COMBINATION OF LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS AND POSSIBLY WINDY CONDTIONS COULD LEAD TO RAPID FIRE DEVELOPMENT AND SPREAD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&