Spokane area residents marched through the city to stand against child trafficking on Sunday.
About 100 people gathered at the Red Wagon for the march, then wound through downtown Spokane chanting "save the children" and "silence is compliance."
Organizer Mia Gray believes the issue isn't getting enough attention and hopes the event will raise awareness.
"Even just by starting the conversation, a lot of us learn that it's not maybe necessarily a huge local problem as it is really a global problem, but how do you prevent it locally if you don't know about it," Gray said.
More information about how to identify and prevent child trafficking is available here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.