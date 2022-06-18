Memento Mori translates to mean 'remember you are mortal,' and the art movement presents life and death side-by-side. However, it is less grim than the futility and grim tone expressed in the Vanitas movement. Codyark's pieces appeared gentler and more celebratory of life than either, and if there is a name for the art movement, this writer does not know it. In any case, his art is truly magnificent and worth a perusal!
Many worry about the sustainability and impact of leatherworking, given the source of leather itself. However, secondhand leather is often available, and scraps are a great way for a novice to gain experience without needing to buy new leather. Many leatherwork shops sell scrap in bulk. Erin Colladay shared that Tandy Leather also buys back leather to help increase the sustainability of the craft. Additionally, Colladay Leather turns many of its scraps into key chains, straps, and other small wares!
Kitch by K! has a unique aesthetic, with goods that vary from flower arrangements and embroidery to 'coffin dolls,' doll modifications that result in one-of-a-kind collector's items. She said recently because making resin busts and hopes to add those to her goods available at Boo Radley's soon!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people gathered downtown to see the art and handcrafted goods of local artists on Saturday at the TerrainBazaar! Larry O'Neal, sales specialist at Terrain, said many folks started trickling in before the event even kicked off at 11 a.m., eager to see what was on offer.
With live music, food booths, a free 3-D photo booth, and nearly 100 creators to see, Main Ave. was packed.
Larry O'Neal from Terrain
Terrain is a non-profit that began as a way to build community and create economic opportunities for artists and creators in the Inland Northwest. As well as large events like the Bazaar, they have a storefront which showcases the works of over 70 artists, a gallery space, an art-driven beautification program, and a professional development program.
From metalwork to watercolor, botanical arrangements to leatherwork, there was something there for everyone!
Some artists, like Kylie of Kitch by K!, sell their works primarily offline. Some of her works are sold at Boo Radley's, but the Bazaar is one of the best places to find her full inventory of quirky and charming works.
Codyak Dunham traveled to the Bazaar from the Seattle area, though he states he was originally from this area. Booths at events such as the Bazaar are great for his sales and networking, though he stated a lot his art is found and sold via his Instagram page. With pieces that evoke Memento Mori, he merges motifs of life and death in beautiful, ephemeral displays, often with metalcasting and crystals.
Artisans manning the booths were all-too happy to provide information on how they picked up their skills and direct curious beginners to resources to learn more. Ruly Deen of Silver Element Jewelry said she'd been crafting jewelry for 40 years, and recommended courses offered at Spokane Community College. Erin Colladay, who co-owns Colladay Leather with her partner Jeremiah, suggested visiting Tandy Leather to buy scraps to practice with and get started in leatherworking.
The event runs until 8 p.m., so there is time to get down and see the amazing works on display!
If you miss it, however, a full list of all the artists who had booths is available HERE. Many of the creators have storefronts or online shops you can visit anytime!
And of course, you can always swing by Terrain's storefront, From Here, which is located inside River Park Square.
If you're an artist or crafter and want to sell your goods at From Here, you can check out submission guidelines HERE. Follow Terrain on their socials or join their email list to get updates on upcoming events and opportunities to get your work out there!