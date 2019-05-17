The "Best Sandwich in Idaho" belongs to Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese in Coeur d'Alene.
In People's list containing the "Best Sandwiches in Every State and Washington, D.C.", Meltz' Cubano took home the honors for Idaho.
"Gourmet comfort food is the name of the game at Meltz," the article reads. "They have a rotating menu with seasonal sammies, but order the Cubano—mojo-basted pork shoulder, Swiss cheese, smoked ham, roasted garlic and Dijonnaise—any time of year."
Meltz is no stranger to national recognition, having been recognized as the best place for grilled cheeses in Idaho by USA Today.
"We are humbled, honored and so grateful for all of our fans who keep us focused on creating the craziest, most Extreme Grilled Cheese!" Meltz said in a Facebook post.
KHQ Weather Forecaster Blake Jensen happen to indulge in a Cubano from Meltz while they were at the Kendall Yards Night Market Wednesday night, and he also approved.
Longest line in the place was @MELTZExtreme grilled cheese! All that cheese, OF COURSE there’s a huge line! I had the Cubano grilled cheese which is being featured in @peoplemag this Friday! And yeah...it’s good! pic.twitter.com/Dtra65C4CO— Blake Jensen (@KHQBlakeJensen) May 16, 2019