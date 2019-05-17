Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... LATAH COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF IDAHO... NORTHWESTERN NEZ PERCE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL IDAHO... SOUTHWESTERN SHOSHONE COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF IDAHO... BENEWAH COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF IDAHO... SOUTHWESTERN KOOTENAI COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF IDAHO... NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY IN EASTERN WASHINGTON... NORTHEASTERN WHITMAN COUNTY IN EASTERN WASHINGTON... SOUTHEASTERN STEVENS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON... SPOKANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON... SOUTH CENTRAL PEND OREILLE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON... * UNTIL 200 PM PDT. * AT 906 AM PDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED HEAVY RAIN WHICH WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. HEAVY RAIN CONTINUING OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS WILL CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS AND RISES ON SMALL STREAMS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... SPOKANE, PULLMAN, POST FALLS, MOSCOW, CHENEY, ST. MARIES, LIBERTY LAKE, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, MEDICAL LAKE, NINE MILE FALLS, DEER PARK, COLFAX, MILLWOOD, PLUMMER, GENESEE, TROY, POTLATCH, JULIAETTA, DEARY AND KENDRICK.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF IDAHO AND WASHINGTON, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES, IN IDAHO, BENEWAH, KOOTENAI, LATAH, LEWIS, NEZ PERCE, AND SHOSHONE. IN WASHINGTON, ASOTIN, GARFIELD, LINCOLN, SPOKANE, AND WHITMAN. * THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * A PERSISTENT BAND OF MODERATE TO LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL LEAD TO RISES ON CREEKS AND STREAMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE AS WELL AS SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON. RAIN IS EXPECTED TO SLOWLY SHIFT OVER NORTH IDAHO FRIDAY NIGHT. * RAPID RISES ON CREEK AND STREAMS IS LIKELY WHERE HEAVY RAIN FALLS. THERE IS ALSO THE POTENTIAL TO SEE FLOODING ON AREA ROADWAYS ALONG WITH MUD OR ROCK SLIDES IN STEEP TERRAIN. URBAN FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE ESPECIALLY IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&