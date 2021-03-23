MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Washington's 2020 wildfire season is one for the history books, nearly 800,000 acres burned, towns were devastated, and a 1-year-old was killed.
Now, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources along with engineering company AeroTEC are fighting to buff up Washington's firefighting fleet to ensure we never see another year like 2020 when it comes to wildfires.
"We need to do all we can to prevent the Evergreen state from turning charcoal black," said Hilary Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands for DNR.
Cue the big guns, a massive 747 Global Supertanker designed to fight wildfires from the air. This monstrosity can hold 19,200 gallons of water or fire retardant and has traveled the globe fighting the world's most notorious wildfires, like the Amazon rain forest fire in 2019.
The supertanker is in Moses Lake, Washington where DNR hopes it stays at least for the 2020 wildfire season. But this massive fire engine is just an example of the resources AeroTEC says we need to effectively fight wildfires in Washington.
"Rapid response for fighting wildfires is measured in hours and minutes not in days and weeks and months," said Lee Human, President of AeroTEC.
And while that sounds great DNR and AeroTEC cannot do it alone, they are asking for the State and Federal government to work together to create a centralized firefighting fleet of aircrafts at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake.
Franz's main concern is keeping the Global Supertanker in Washington because as of now nothing is keeping the firefighting 747 in Washington or even in the United States. But Franz hopes to change that.