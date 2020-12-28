At the beginning of December, the Culp for Governor Campaign filed a lawsuit in King County against Secretary of State Kim Wyman over the election and on Monday the number of lawsuits the campaign is filing has grown.
According to a post on Facebook, ten additional people will be sued by the campaign, including nine county auditors.
The county auditors include:
- Vicky Dalton - Spokane County Auditor
- Diana Bradrick - Whatcom County Auditor
- Sheilah Crider - Island County Auditor
- Sandy Perkins - Skagit County Auditor
- Kymber Waltmunson - King County Auditor
- Julie Anderson - Pierce County Auditor
- Mary Hall - Thurston County Auditor
- Paul Andrews - Kitsap County Auditor
- Greg Kimsey - Clark County Auditor
- Teresa Berntsen - Director of The Washington State Department of Licensing
It is not clear if these lawsuits have officially been filed or if the auditors have been served.
The Culp for Governor campaign is expected to release more details about the lawsuits on Tuesday.
We have reached out to Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton about the lawsuits and have not head back.
