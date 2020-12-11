On Thursday, the Culp for Governor Campaign filed a lawsuit in King County Against Secretary of State, Kim Wyman.
During a Facebook live, Senior Advisor to the Culp for Governor Campaign Christopher Gergen said the lawsuit asks for injunctive relief and demands an audit.
The audit of votes is only being called in King, Clark, Thurston, Pierce, Kitsap and Skagit counties.
Culp for Governor's attorney, Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, claims registered voters were receiving duplicate ballots and over 10,000 people who have died receive ballots. Pidgeon claims 7,800 of those who died voted.
Pidgeon claims Secretary of State Kim Wyman did not cross-reference register voter information with updated addresses from the US Postal Service or with Washington death records.
"We had people voting that had birthdays in the 1800s," Pidgeon said. "Sasquatch voted, Cinderella voted."
We has reached out to the Washington Secretary of State's Office for comment and have not heard back.
