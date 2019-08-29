The problem of crime, homelessness, and drug abuse in Spokane is getting the documentary treatment, in the form of a new video just posted to YouTube called "Curing Spokane."
The 17-minute video was funded by a Spokane Real Estate Developer named Larry Stone.
According to a website about the video, Stone says, “I love Spokane and over the past three years I have seen the increase in criminal activity both downtown and in other neighborhoods, so I decided to fund a video which, hopefully, will start real conversations about fixing Spokane’s issues before they get even worse.”
The video goes through the problems, before ultimately suggesting four solutions. It also compares Spokane to Boise, analyzing what it says Boise is doing right to keep the problems Spokane has at bay.