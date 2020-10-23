UPDATE Oct. 23 4:50 PM:
According to the Ferry County Sheriff's Office, Boulder Pass has reopened after trees blocked the road.
Ferry County Sheriff's Office thanks the Ferry County Public Works for their quick response.
UPDATE Oct. 23 3:30 PM:
According to the Ferry County Sheriff's Office, Boulder Pass is blocked by downed trees.
The downed trees are five miles from Curlew.
Washington Department of Transportation crews are heading to the scene.
UPDATE Oct. 23 3:15 PM:
According to the Ferry County Sheriff's Office, Sherman Pass is closed until further notice.
Washington State Patrol is responding to an accident on the pass.
UPDATE Oct. 23 1:15 PM:
According to Idaho State Police, drivers are required to chain up for both Lookout Pass and Fourth of July Pass.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, westbound lanes of Lookout Pass are completely blocked.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Here are the current conditions of the following mountain passes:
SNOQUALMIE PASS:
WSDOT Website: Click here.
Snoqualmie Pass Twitter: Click here.
STEVENS PASS:
WSDOT Website: Click here.
Stevens Pass Twitter: Click here.
BLEWETT PASS:
WSDOT Website: Click here.
LOUP LOUP PASS:
WSDOT Website: Click here.
WAUCONDA PASS:
WSDOT Website: Click here.
WHITE PASS:
WSDOT Website: Click here.
FOURTH OF JULY PASS:
Idaho Transportation Website: Click here.
Idaho Transportation Twitter: Click here.
LOOKOUT PASS:
Idaho Transportation Website: Click here.
BANOOK PASS:
Idaho Transportation Website: Click here.
