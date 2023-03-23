CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho – A man who was allowed to temporarily leave the Custer County Jail this week for medical treatment never returned, and could be heading to eastern Washington, law enforcement said.
According to the Custer County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Steven Pierson, was allowed to leave to receive medical treatment at Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon, Idaho, on Tuesday.
The sheriff's office expected Pierson back at the jail at about 9:30 p.m. mountain time, but he never returned. In a release, the sheriff's office said they expect Pierson to be on his way to any one of three places. He could be traveling to a family member's home in eastern Washington via I-90, a friend's home in Hamilton, Montana also by I-90, or to another family member's home in Missouri via I-15 to I-70.
Pierson is currently confined on misdemeanor, non-violent charges but may be in possession of a firearm, officials said. He's about 6'3" and weighs about 240 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last known to be wearing gray sweatpants and a white t-shirt.
The sheriff's office asked anyone with information about where he is to call the Custer County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 879-2232.