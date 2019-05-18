Customer at British steakhouse accidentally served bottle of wine worth more than $5,000

MANCHESTER, England - A customer at a British steakhouse got a pleasant surprise when they were accidentally served a bottle of wine worth about $5,723.

The Hawksmoor Manchester restaurant tweeted on May 16 that a customer was accidentally given a bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol 2001, which is a £4500 item on their menu. 

The tweet also included a message to the employee who made the mistake, telling them to keep their chin up and they're still loved despite the mistake. 

