Customer at British steakhouse accidentally served bottle of wine worth more than $5,000

MANCHESTER, England - A customer at a British steakhouse got a pleasant surprise when they were accidentally served a bottle of wine worth about $5,723.
The Hawksmoor Manchester restaurant tweeted on May 16 that a customer was accidentally given a bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol 2001, which is a £4500 item on their menu.
The tweet also included a message to the employee who made the mistake, telling them to keep their chin up and they're still loved despite the mistake.
To the customer who accidentally got given a bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol 2001, which is £4500 on our menu, last night - hope you enjoyed your evening! To the member of staff who accidentally gave it away, chin up! One-off mistakes happen and we love you anyway 😉— Hawksmoor Manchester (@HawksmoorMCR) May 16, 2019