SPOKANE, Wash. – There are a lot of Gonzaga super fans here in the Inland Northwest, but none quite like the 82-year-old you're about to meet in this story. Her family believes her cardboard cutout positioned proudly at home games this season gave the bulldogs a bit of an edge. They hoped to find a way to bring that spirit to Indianapolis.
“I've been praying,” said Janet Kuntz. “I pray every night for them to win.”
Sometimes, that’s all you can do for the team you love. For this year’s season, Janet, better know in cardboard form as ‘Jan Jan’ was front and center for her Bulldogs.
“Fortunately, Gonzaga put her right behind the basket,” her daughter Kristi said. “We had a lot of fun this season watching for her on TV. She was in the sports page of the paper a couple of times, too.”
Did her school spirit give the Zags some momentum during some of those tough games? Her family sure thinks so.
“I think she was pretty distracting to the other team's players...with all this beauty how could she not be,” they said.
The picture is one that shows her goofy and fun-loving side.
“It’s quite a story,” Kristi said.
The photo was taken for a birthday celebration video a few years back. ‘Jan Jan’ came to life when the call for faux fans at the McCarthy Athletic Center was answered by so many. There were a lot of good ones, but there's no fan like a ‘Jan Jan’ fan. Her family even speculating she could be considered a potential secret weapon for the Bulldogs.
“She could be responsible for some of the wins this season,” Kristi said.
Kristi picked up ‘Jan Jan’ from the Kennel earlier this month, but the gals didn't go straight home. ‘Jan Jan’ was photographed at the most beloved campus spots.
“She’s really a good time,” Krisi said. “I think after this, she may be a world traveler.”
But there's one place, the place, that’s not on the itinerary.
“We wish,” the mother and daughter answered when asked if they have plans to get ‘Jan Jan’ to Indianapolis.
“She’s there in spirit though,” Kristi said.
That wasn’t quite good enough. On Tuesday, KHQ got ‘Jan Jan’ and told Janet our crews will be taking the cutout with them to Indy as the Zags move on. The family was thrilled and just hopeful her love and energy will help.