Here at the Hutton Settlement in Spokane Valley, their annual Christmas tree fundraiser is underway.18-year-old Trevor McArthur is a youth manager at the farm during the Christmas season and helps teach the 32 kids who live on the campus valuable life skills "The skills that we develop are basic customer service skills so greeting, knowing the information, what we're selling," said Trevor.
Don Hyslop is the maintenance engineer at Hutton. He helped start the program several years ago "It's a method about getting kids out learning about different tree species and what you need to do to grow them and make them understand what they need to do to get a Christmas tree for the people that want to buy and business skills," said Hyslop.
You can buy pre-cut tree's, or you can even cut one down yourself for $30. Tree prices range from $40-$70, and it's their biggest fundraiser of the year. The money raised from the trees helps pay for their on-campus youth-led educational programs "Which includes some of our programs. Salute which is our leadership program, part of our garden tree farm is part of it a little bit of everything there our journeys program which is self-discovering art, it's also part of our woodworking group we have," added McArthur.
They also have their outdoor leadership group that is also partly funded with the money raised during the Christmas, tree fundraiser. The Hutton Settlement tree farm is open Monday-Friday 12:00 - 6:00 pm and on Saturday and Sunday 10:00 - 6:00 pm until December 15th or while their trees last.