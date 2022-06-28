CVS and Rite Aid are limiting the purchase of contraceptives widely known as "morning after pills" like Plan B and Aftera to three units per customer following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
A spokesperson for CVS said the restriction is meant to "ensure equitable access" to the products but said the stores have an ample supply of both products.
Terri Hickey with Rite Aid simply said the limit was being imposed due to increasing demand for the emergency contraceptives.
Both products are brand names for the drug Levonorgestrel. These type of products are not meant to be used as regular birth control, according to their manufacturers.
Plan B costs about $50, Aftera $40 and both are single-use. They can be taken up to 72 hours after unprotected sex but the sooner they are used the more effective they are.