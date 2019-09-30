WOONSOCKET, R.I. - Pharmacy retailer CVS has pulled Zantac and its own generic form of the heartburn medication from its shelves over concerns that the products contain small traces of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a possible cancer-causing chemical.
CVS said they are pulling the medications over an abundance of caution.
The chemical is linked to liver damage, but is only classified as a probably human carcinogen. NDMA is found in small amounts in the environment and in food, such as grilled meat.
The recall comes after several other pharmacy and retail stores also pulled the medication worldwide.
Makers of the generic version, ranitidine, have announced specific recalls and other countries are requesting that companies stop production of the medication.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating any possible links to patients and is advising patients to talk to their doctors about stopping the medication.
Problems with ranitidine were discovered by Valisure, an online pharmacy that analyzes drugs to verify their chemical contents before they're sent to customers, back in June 2019.
Several other manufacturers of the generic form of the drug have began issuing recalls. The FDA is now asking other companies to start testing for levels of NDMA in their drugs and to send samples to the agency.
Sanofi, the pharmaceutical company that makes ranitidine under the Zantac trade name, has not issued a recall for Zantac.
In an interview with the Washington Post, Ashleigh Koss, a spokeswoman for Sanofi, said “The FDA reported that the levels of (NDMA) in ranitidine in preliminary tests barely exceed amounts found in common foods. We are working closely with the FDA and are conducting our own robust investigations to ensure we continue to meet the highest quality safety and quality standards. At Sanofi, we remain committed to being transparent with our patients and consumers and will share an update when one is available.”
Both Canada and France have already recalled Zantac, while India and Hong Kong have seen nationwide recalls of the generic ranitidine.
Other pharmacy chains, such as Walgreens. Rite-Aid and distributor Walmart, have suspended Zantac sales at their stores.