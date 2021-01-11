...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Washington, Washington Palouse, Lower Garfield and
Asotin Counties, Northeast Mountains and Spokane Area. In
Idaho, Lewiston Area, Idaho Palouse, Coeur d'Alene Area,
Northern Panhandle and Central Panhandle Mountains.
* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
