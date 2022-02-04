SPOKANE VALLEY - Spokane Valley Police are investigating a frustrating theft case, where people have been stealing catalytic converters.
The Central Valley School District says they've been hit twice at Mica Peak High School by thieves who have stolen the converters from two of their vans, which they use to take students in their special needs program to work sites and on different trips.
The school is right next to the car dealership National Motors, who says they've also been hit by the same thieves at least three times in the last few months.
Owner Brian Campbell says it's been devastating and frustrating all around for the family-owned business.
"I mean it's hard. We're a small business, it's literally just me and my daughter, and we work 6 days a week, 13 hours a day. And for something like that to happen, especially during COVID, it sets us back," Campbell explained.
"I'm really more upset for what happened to those kids. We have a good relationship with the school, we do help out with the kids a lot. We have them come over and do little things, we pay them, and for them to not have a mode of transportation to go do the fun things or the things they need to do, it's just really terrible."
The school district says fortunately, they're still able to take their students where they need to go. But since they have fewer vans now, the school has had to adjust its plans.
For now, they're looking for a more secure place to store them.
The high school has shared several photos from their surveillance cameras, showing the people they believe are responsible for the theft.
They're hoping anyone who recognizes the two people pictured, will come forward and report the information to Crime Check by calling (509)456-2233 and referencing police report #2022-10012935.