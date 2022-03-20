CWU aviation professor named National Flight Instructor of 2022

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A Central Washington University professor of aviation was named the National Certified Flight Instructor of the Year for 2022 by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and General Aviation Awards Industry Board.
Professor Amy Hoover has spent three decades in Northwest aviation education. She’s logged over 3,000 hours of aircraft instruction, over 1,400 hours of flight simulator instruction and over 15,000 hours of ground instruction.
The award was meant to recognize Hoover’s contributions through mentoring, publications, presentations, and backcountry flight instruction.
“I knew I had been nominated, and it was nice to be recognized at the regional level,” said Hoover. “But when the FAA called and said, ‘You’re it,’ that was kind of a shock… This is the most prestigious honor in our world, and I’m still getting used to it.”
Hoover holds a doctorate in education and has been at CWU since 2003. Her focus is on student growth, and she holds a passion for helping students. She has been the department chair at CWU and is currently a flight check instructor and assistant chief ground instructor. Hoover’s students have gone on to work in commercial aviation, military roles, aerospace engineering, air traffic control, and instruction.
“My favorite part of the program, hands-down, is our students. They’re just amazing,” said Hoover. “What brings me joy is being part of their development — supporting them, guiding them, and sending them on their way.”
Hoover will be honored at the Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture ceremony in OshKosh, Wisconsin this July. The AirVenture Museum features a perpetual plaque in the lobby, which will feature Hoover’s name.