Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Hot temperatures with highs in the mid 90s to near 105. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...We are going into the hottest days of this advisory this Tuesday and Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...Hot and Dry with Increased Wind Wednesday and Thursday Cascade east slopes, Okanogan Valley, Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse and Spokane Area ... .Expect periods of increased wind with low relative humidity especially in the afternoons and evenings Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front moving through Thursday will increase relative humidity in some areas but the stronger winds will still be a concern for new fire starts and existing fires. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL CASCADE GAPS, COLUMBIA BASIN, PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin, Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area, Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys and Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys. * Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 8 to 15 percent in the valleys and 16 to 22 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Increased wind and low relative humidity will potentially increase fire spread potential of new or existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&