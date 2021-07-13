cwu

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Central Washington University (CWU) is awarding five students $2,000 scholarships if they get fully vaccinated this month.

The scholarships are being funded by the state's Shot of a Lifetime program, which looks to incentivize vaccinations. 

To be eligible, students must upload their COVID-19 vaccination card to the CWU Med+Proctor website by July 16. 

Additionally, eligible students must be Washington residents, be fully vaccinated, have attended school during the spring 2021 quarter (completing at least six credits), and did not graduate during the spring 2021 quarter.

CWU said students will be chosen randomly by the end of July. 

