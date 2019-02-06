Update:
7:26 p.m.
Central Washington University said in a tweet that there have been "no confirmed shots, no known suspects and no suspect has been found," following a report of an active shooter.
Previous Coverage:
7:10 p.m.
Central Washington University tweeted the following: "University police reported that all buildings have been secured and the campus is safe and all-clear."
6:57 p.m.
In a tweet, Central Washington University said there are no reports of any injuries at this time.
6:50 p.m.
Central Washington University tweeted that a search of campus was still underway and students and those on campus were being asked to stay where they are.
We are still doing a search of campus buildings and asking students and those on campus to stay where they are. We have received a report of an active shooter in the area of Lind Hall on the CWU Ellensburg campus. Stay out of the way. #CWUActiveShooter— CWU (@CentralWashU) February 7, 2019
Campus police at Central Washington University said there's been a report of an active shooter on campus.
According to a tweet by CWU Police & Parking on Wednesday, the report came from the area of Lind Hall.
Police are warning people to stay out of the area.
CWU Alert: There has been a report of an active shooter in the area of Lind Hall on CWU Ellensburg Campus. Stay out of the area.— CWU Police & Parking (@cwu_police) February 7, 2019
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.