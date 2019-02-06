Picture shows police presence at Lind Hall at CWU

Update:

7:26 p.m.

Central Washington University said in a tweet that there have been "no confirmed shots, no known suspects and no suspect has been found," following a report of an active shooter.

Previous Coverage:

7:10 p.m.

Central Washington University tweeted the following: "University police reported that all buildings have been secured and the campus is safe and all-clear."

6:57 p.m.

In a tweet, Central Washington University said there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

6:50 p.m.

Central Washington University tweeted that a search of campus was still underway and students and those on campus were being asked to stay where they are.

Campus police at Central Washington University said there's been a report of an active shooter on campus.

According to a tweet by CWU Police & Parking on Wednesday, the report came from the area of Lind Hall.

Police are warning people to stay out of the area. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

