ELLENSBURG, Wash. - On Thursday, Central Washington University (CWU) announced their decision to require students, faculty and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus this fall. CWU said the mandate is based on the advice of local, state and national health officials.
"We are making obtaining a vaccination a priority because we believe a fully vaccinated community is the best way to protect our individual and collective health and safety," CWU said. "Additionally, it is only through widespread vaccinations that Central can loosen or remove restrictions that have impacted our social and mental well-being. Vaccinations will facilitate a return to in-person campus living and learning experiences."
CWU said students will be required to verify they've been vaccinated. If students can't get vaccinated because of where they live, the university will provide access when they get to campus.
As for other universities in Washington, Western Washington University in Bellingham also announced Thursday they'll require vaccines for fall.
"We have made vaccination an urgent priority because we believe a fully vaccinated community is the best way to protect our individual and collective health and safety," WWU said.
Both Washington State University and the University of Washington will also be requiring vaccinations.