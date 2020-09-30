ELLENSBURG, Wash. - With less students attending classes in-person and more students staying in their home towns, universities like Central Washington University (CWU) are facing financial setbacks during the pandemic. On Wednesday, CWU President James Gaudino announced to the school via email that 56 staffing positions will be eliminated from Ellensburg's main campus.
The positions are in the housing, dining services, facilities, computing and supervision departments, off of which Gaudino said have had their workloads lowered due to fewer students living on campus, fewer in-person classes and fewer employees working on-site.
According to Gaudino's announcement, CWU has seen a 5% decline in enrollment, which goes against recent trends of the university's enrollment rapidly increasing.
“Fewer students mean less revenue,” Gaudino said. “Adding to the problem, I remain convinced the state will be forced to reduce spending for higher education in the current and subsequent biennial.”
While this new set of layoffs is only a 3% decline in staffing, it comes after an elimination of 140 positions through a hiring freeze earlier this year, CWU's student newspaper The Observer reported. The newspaper also reported that the layoffs will go into effect on Nov. 6 and that the impacted employees will be notified in about a week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.