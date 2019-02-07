ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Normal operations resumed at Central Washington University's Ellensburg campus following a false report of an active shooter on campus.
According to a release from the university's department of public affairs, the decision to return to regular class schedules was made to support and restore a sense of normality.
However, due to varying levels of stress being experienced by students, faculty have been adapting exam and presentation requirements accordingly, according to the release.
"While this was a false alarm--and for that I am most grateful--it reminds us that we live in times when such outside threats can be real and deadly," CWU President James L. Gaudino said in the release. "This was a traumatic experience for our entire campus, especially those who spent time in a secured building, awaiting the all-clear."
Counseling appointments and drop-in opportunities are available for students in the Student Union and Recreation Center.
Students are also being encouraged to call the local Crisis Line, if needed, for help and support. The University's Courtesy Assistance Team, which also provides walking companions for students, staff and visitors, is also available, primarily from dusk to midnight.
What Happened:
According to the university's release, campus police were dispatched on Wednesday at 5:23 p.m. to Lind Hall on reports of shots fired.
Twelve minutes later, campus notification was sent out through e-mails, voice messages and social media posts instructing on-campus students, faculty and staff to stay in place Those off campus were warned to stay out of the area.
"The officers quickly alerted the campus community of the potential threat and responded in an appropriate and well-coordinated way to secure campus buildings in order to conduct a thorough search," Gaudino said in the release.
At 7:30 p.m., following an extensive search of university buildings, campus police issued an all-clear notice and concluded that campus was safe and secure.
According to the release, there have also been social media posts regarding a "bullet" on the ground. A single, unfired rifle round was found in the staging area.
It is consistent with those used by law enforcement, according to the release. It's believed the round was dropped during the loading and unloading of a law enforcement rifle while authorities were in the process of working to secure campus.
The event is currently under investigation. Authorities will release a statement once that investigation has been completed.