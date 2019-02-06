ELLENSBURG - Central Washington University's president, James L. Gaudino, released a statement about reports of an active shooter on campus, along with a full timeline of events.
At about 7:30 on Wednesday night, the CWU Twitter said, "No confirmed shots, no known suspects and no suspect has been found," following a report of an active shooter.
The president's statement can be read, in full, below.
Fortunately, tonight’s report of an active shooter turned out to be false and the campus is now secure.
I am greatly relieved that the report was not true and I would like to thank our campus police department for their efforts to search and secure all the affected campus buildings and to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and faculty.
I also would like to thank all those on campus who followed police instructions to stay in place and to those off-campus to stay away.
The campus responded quickly and in an appropriate way to this episode, and I am most thankful it turned out to be a false alarm.
The campus will be open for normal operations tomorrow.
Timeline of events:
At 5:23 p.m., Kittcomm dispatched campus police to Lind Hall to respond to reports of shots being fired.
At 5:2 p.m., we issued an alert to the entire campus letting anyone on campus know they should remain in place and there was a report of an active shooter in the area of Lind Hall on the CWU Ellensburg campus and to stay out of the area.
At 6:45 p.m., CWU issued a statement saying we are still doing a search of campus buildings and asking students and those on campus to stay in place.
At 6:55, we issued an additional statement that there were no reports of any injuries at that time.
7:30 p.m., we issued the message that university police reported that all buildings have been secured and the campus is safe and all-clear, and there we no confirmed shots, no known suspects, and no injuries reported.
James L. Gaudino
CWU President
Wednesday, February 6, 2019