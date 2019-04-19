ELLENSBURG, Wash.- A CWU student was exposed to measles while traveling internationally, says university President James Gaudino on Friday.
The student exposed to the measles was not vaccinated. At this time the student is not sick. According to the press release, the student can not transmit the measles virus to anyone else.
Because the student was not vaccinated and lives off campus, officials encourage students, staff, faculty and visitors to review their immunization records.
If you are not vaccinated and or under-vaccinated, you are encouraged to call CWU Student Medical Clinic to schedule an appointment to receive the MMR vaccine. The CWU Student Medical Clinic at (509) 963-1881.
The Kittitas County Public Health Department and the Washington State Department of Health are both investigating the case to confirm the student did come in contact with measles.
If you have questions, authorities ask you to call the Kittitas County Public Health Department at (509) 962-7515.