Cyclist transported to hospital with life threatening injuries after being hit near 14th and Grand

SPOKANE, Wash. - A cyclist has been transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle near 14th and Grand.
Police on scene said they expect this intersection to be closed for several more hours, a detour is in place. Major Crimes is on their way to aid in the investigation: pic.twitter.com/NfG6jZ9sRo— Jenny Power (@JennyPowerTV) September 8, 2021
Spokane Police said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.
Major Crimes is on the way and police are expected to be on scene investigating for hours.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.