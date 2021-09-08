Cyclist transported to hospital with life threatening injuries after being hit near 14th and Grand

Pic of bike crash at 14th and Garland
Jenny Power

SPOKANE, Wash. - A cyclist has been transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle near 14th and Grand. 

Spokane Police said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators. 

Major Crimes is on the way and police are expected to be on scene investigating for hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

